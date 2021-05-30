Telangana extends Covid-19 lockdown for 10 days till June 9

Telangana on Sunday extended Covid-19 lockdown for 10 days - from May 31 to June 9 - to keep a check on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held by Telangana cabinet today.

The state government also decided to increase the relaxation timing to 6am to 1pm, instead of 6am to 10am which is in force at present.

Limited revival of economic activity is also consented and guidelines will be issued soon, said Telangana minister KTR.

He further said that the cabinet has decided that students going overseas for higher education will be given vaccination on priority so they can travel safely, adding that guidelines will be issued soon with details.

As per the latest health bulletin, the number of Covid-19 infection rate has come down and mortality rate is also satisfactory.

Telangana had initially imposed a night curfew from 8pm to 7am on April 20 after the Covid-19 second wave led to a steep increase in the number of infection cases and deaths. It was followed by the imposition of a 20-hour lockdown on May 12. The lockdown was initially imposed for 10 days until May 22 and subsequently extended till May 30.

Telangana on Saturday reported 2,982 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 36,917, informed the state health department. The state recorded 21 Covid-19 related new deaths and 3,837 fresh recoveries.