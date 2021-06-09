Telangana extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 19. All you need to know

The Telangana government, led by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on Tuesday extended the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-necessitated lockdown in the state by ten more days till June 19. The decision was taken keeping in view the number of Covid-19 cases in a few districts of the state. The extension of the pandemic-induced restrictions will come into effect from June 10. Moreover, some relaxation has also been made in the lockdown timings.

Here's all you need to know about the Covid-19 lockdown extension in Telangana:

Why was Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended?

Telangana decided to extend the coronavirus disease-induced restrictions keeping in view the rising number of Covid-19 cases in some districts — more specifically, the assembly segments of Miryalguda, Munugode, Nalgonda, Satthupalli, Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Madhira.

The Telangana cabinet said that the spread of Covid-19 in the aforementioned regions "is not under control" and therefore it has been decided that the lockdown will be extended.

Moderation in Covid-19 curbs

Although the Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana was extended till June 19, some moderation in the timings has been made to allow citizens some relaxation.

Covid-19 curbs in Telangana will remain relaxed each day between 6am to 5pm during the lockdown, the state cabinet said. Earlier, the relaxation period was between 6am to 1pm. Thus, the state government has extended the relaxation period by four more hours in its latest directives.

Moreover, the Telangana government has also allowed an additional one-hour grace period for people to reach home from their offices, once the lockdown comes into effect. So, when shops and other business establishments close down by 5pm, people will be allowed till 6pm to reach home from their offices.

"Shops and business establishments will be closed by 5 pm and the remaining one-hour grace period is to ensure that people reach home by 6 pm," the state government said.

Covid-19 situation in Telangana

Telangana clocked as many as 1,897 new Covid-19 cases and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday. This takes the state's cumulative infection tally to 595,000, the data showed.

Moreover, the fatality from the coronavirus disease in Telangana has been recorded at 0.57% and the recovery rate at 95.34%, with over 2,982 new recoveries clocked in the preceding 24 hours, the state government said.



