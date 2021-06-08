Telangana extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 19 with some relaxation

The Telangana government has decided to extend the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown in the state by another ten days with effect from June 10. The decision to impose a strict lockdown from 6pm to 6am was taken at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"The state cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the Telangana for another ten days. The cabinet also decided to give relaxation from 6am to 6pm during the lock down and give one-hour grace period till 6pm for people to reach home," an official release said.

Also Read: CISF to take over security of Bharat Biotech’s Hyderabad facility from June 14

Strict curbs on the movement of people will be in place from 6pm to 6am. In areas such as Satthupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugode, Devarakonda and Miryalguda assembly segments, the people will be prohibited from stepping out between 6am and 1pm, and a grace time of one-hour will be given to them in between.

Here is all that you need to know about the lockdown:

After the current lockdown ends on June 9, Telangana will implement the fresh lockdown in which curbs will be relaxed between 6am and 6pm. Currently, the restrictions are relaxed between 6am and 2pm.

This lockdown will be in place till June 19.

Areas which have seen an increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, such as Khammam, Nalgonda and Nagarjuna Sagar, will continue to have relaxation up to 2pm only

The police have been instructed to enforce the lockdown strictly during evening and late-night hours. There are no relaxations from 6pm till 6am, the release said.

The lockdown was announced as Telangana recorded 1,897 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. This took the state's total count of cases to 5,95,000. As many as 15 people lost their lives due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the toll has gone up to 3,409.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON