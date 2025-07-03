Telangana factory blast: Expert panel visits site as 9 people remain missing

Efforts were on to trace nine people missing after the June 30 explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram that claimed at least 38 lives and left 35 injured, district Superintendent of Police (SP), Paritosh Pankaj said on Thursday. Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director & CEO of Sigachi, on Wednesday denied the allegations that the company had used old machinery.(X/@kishanreddybjp)

Meanwhile, the expert committee appointed by the state government to ascertain the causes and establish the sequence of events that led to the explosion visited the site on Thursday, the official said.

A statement from Sigachi said as many as 12 injured who underwent treatment in various hospitals were discharged and each one was provided with ₹1 lakh as interim relief.

However, Sangareddy district Additional Collector Chandrashekar Badugu told PTI that 11 people were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, while 19 continue to be under treatment.

Of the 19, some of them were admitted with 75 per cent burns and they are being treated with advanced care, he said.

"Death toll remains at 38. Nine people are missing. But maybe today or tomorrow, once we get the reports on bones and other things from FSL (Forensic Science Lab), then things will be clear. The expert panel also visited the site today," SP Pankaj told PTI.

The police official said debris removal was almost over and no bodies were found.

The panel should submit a detailed report with specific suggestions and recommendations within a month to the government. The committee will be headed by Dr B Venkateswar Rao, Emeritus Scientist, at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.

The state government also appointed a five-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to monitor the rescue efforts in the blast incident. The panel was also tasked with probing the incident and has been entrusted with the responsibility of recommending measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

"The company confirmed that an investigation is ongoing led by the Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana for review and investigation of the mishap and its underlying causes. Preliminary investigation findings are expected within 7 days," Sigachi said in the statement.

The company said it will refrain from commenting on the exact cause of the accident in order not to get ahead of the investigation.

"For now, we stand by our earlier statement that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion," the company statement said.

Sigahci announced a solatium of ₹1 crore each to the kin of the deceased.

Of the 37 bodies, 21 have been handed over to their family members, a Revenue department official told PTI.

The rescue personnel extricated two hands and a leg which are being examined, he said.

The process of identifying, including by conducting DNA tests, and handing over the mortal remains to family members was underway, he added.

Meanwhile, the distressed family members of missing persons continued to wait at the plant for any information about their loved ones.

They expressed anguish that they had not got any information even four days after the tragedy.

A grieving man hit his head with a stone and he was given first aid by the medical personnel present there.

The aunt of a missing worker alleged that the clearing of debris had been going on at a slow pace. It should be done quickly so that it can be found out if any bodies are there.

"We will leave this place if the (dead) body is given to us. We will not stay here," said the grieving relative of a missing worker.