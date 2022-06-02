Telangana Formation Day: Here's what PM Modi, President, others tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the state's formation day. Mentioning that the people of the southern state are “synonymous with hardwork and dedication” to the “national progress”, PM Modi said that the state's culture is “world renowned”. “Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states’ Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hard work and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world-renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states’s Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to extend greetings on the statehood day. “Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations,” the president wrote.

Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfil people's aspirations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2022

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle extended their ‘heartiest greetings’ to the people of Telangana. The party said that the “state fought to make the dreams come true” and that the “Congress fought alongside”. “Our heartiest greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on its formation day. You gave your blood and tears to make your dream come true. You fought and the Congress fought alongside you to ensure your aspirations are fulfilled. We will continue to do so, come what may,” it wrote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: “Telangana was born out of people's aspirations for a better future.” Slamming the TRS government, Gandhi said that the state has “suffered extreme mis-governance by TRS in the last eight years”. He further “reaffirmed" Congress' commitment to “building a glorious Telangana.” “India’s youngest state, Telangana, was born out of people's aspirations for a better future. I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

In another tweet, Gandhi said, “In the last 8 years, Telangana has suffered extreme misgovernance by TRS. On #TelanganaFormationDay, I want to reaffirm Congress’ commitment to building a glorious Telangana, a model state focused on bringing prosperity, especially to farmers, workers, poor & common people.”

Meanwhile, the ministry of culture is organizing 'Telangana Formation Day' celebrations at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi - from 6 pm onwards, announced union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy. Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest, he added.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and officially accorded statehood on this day in 2014. The formation signifies the victory of the Telangana Movement that had forced the bifurcation of the then Andhra Pradesh.

