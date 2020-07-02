e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Telangana: Four drown to death in Godavari river in two separate incidents

Telangana: Four drown to death in Godavari river in two separate incidents

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:18 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustantimes
         

Hyderabad: In two separate incidents, four persons drowned to death in Godavari river on Wednesday in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, the police said.

The accident victims had gone to the river for taking a holy dip on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of “Tholi Ekadasi”, a Hindu ritual.

The police recovered two bodies at two different places on Wednesday night and two more on Thursday morning.

Panthangi Pradeep (20), Akula Karthik (22), and Thota Ravinder (13), who lived in Lenkalgadda village under Palimela Mandal, went for a holy dip in the river on Wednesday afternoon.

“However, all three were washed away by the river’s strong water current,” said an official from Bhupalpally police station.

Expert swimmers were pressed into the rescue operation.

“Pradeep’s body was fished out late at night on Wednesday and the other two were recovered on Thursday morning,” the police said.

On Wednesday night, the body of Tungala Srisailam (21) of Pothavada in Mahadevapur was also recovered.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and registered a case of accidental death. Investigations are on,” the police added.

top news
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
Delhi inches toward grim milestone, cases near 90k; death toll over 2,800
Delhi inches toward grim milestone, cases near 90k; death toll over 2,800
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In