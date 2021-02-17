Telangana goes on overdrive to celebrate K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday

Massive tree plantation programmes, special prayers at various temples, cultural events and sports meets marked the 67th birthday celebrations of Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao across the state on Wednesday.

The celebrations, which were held on an unprecedented scale, come in the wake of KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is popularly known, declaring a few days ago that he would not step down from power but would continue to rule the state for another 10 years.

TRS leaders, who till recently were strongly pitching for KCR’s son and party working president K T Rama Rao taking over as the next chief minister sooner or later, changed their tune and were on the forefront in conducting KCR’s birthday celebrations.

Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, who was one of the ministers who announced KTR’s elevation as the chief minister anytime, took the lead in celebrating the birthday of KCR in a big way at Jala Vihar gardens on the banks of Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad.

He cut a huge cake in the presence of assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, legislative council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, MPs K Kesava Rao, J Santosh Kumar and B Lingaiah Yadav.

They also planted tree saplings in the name of “Koti Vriksharchana” (worshipping of one crore trees), launched by Santosh Kumar on the occasion of KCR’s birthday. A documentary on the life history of KCR was also screened on the occasion.

Yadav also presented a golden saree weighing 2.5 kgs to Goddess Yellamma at Balkampet on behalf of KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha. The golden saree, designed in Bengaluru, was donated by TRS leader Kuna Venkatesh Goud from Sanathnagar as an offering to the deity on the occasion of KCR’s birthday.

Another TRS leader Balka Suman, who, too, in the past said KTR had all the qualities of replacing his father as the chief minister, said that KCR had all the qualities of becoming the Prime Minister of the country. “On his birthday, I wish KCR should give a new direction to the country,” he said.

Birthday wishes for the chief minister also poured in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various leaders in the country and the state.

The TRS leaders organised various other programmes including Mrutyunjaya, Navagraha and Anjaneya havans as well as Koti Kumkumarchana for the well-being of KCR and also for the welfare of the State. The party leaders also organised social service activities like blood donation camps, distribution of fruits and serving food to the needy, among other activities.