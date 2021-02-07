Amid buzz around KT Rama Rao as chief minister, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday warned the party leaders against making statements in public on the change of guard in the party and the state.

KTR, who is KCR’s son, is the state industries and IT minister. He is also the working president of the party.

A host of party leaders, including ministers and MLAs, have been openly calling for KTR’s elevation.

“Do you expect me to resign from the chief minister post? Why are you talking about making KTR as the chief minister, though I had already made a statement in the assembly that I would continue to be the chief minister?” said KCR at the party’s extended state executive committee meet at Telangana Bhavan.

The chief minister cautioned party leaders against making any statements on anointing KTR as the chief minister, saying those engaging in such loose talk will be thrown out of the party.

“I am absolutely healthy. I will continue to be the chief minister for another 10 years. Nobody, including the ministers and MLAs, should speak about the change of leadership in the state,” he said.

Urging the party leaders to strengthen the organisation, KCR announced a constitution of party committees at all levels.

Interestingly, the TRS chief did not make any comments against the Bharatiya Janata Party in his speech. He said he would not be able to disclose certain issues in the interest of the state-centre relations. “We need to protect our party and the state at any cost,” he said.

KCR asked the party leaders to be active on social media and counter the opposition criticism on various issues. He assured that all the sitting MLAs of the party would be given party tickets in the next elections.