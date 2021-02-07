'Will stay CM for next 10 years': KCR on buzz around son's elevation
Amid buzz around KT Rama Rao as chief minister, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday warned the party leaders against making statements in public on the change of guard in the party and the state.
KTR, who is KCR’s son, is the state industries and IT minister. He is also the working president of the party.
A host of party leaders, including ministers and MLAs, have been openly calling for KTR’s elevation.
“Do you expect me to resign from the chief minister post? Why are you talking about making KTR as the chief minister, though I had already made a statement in the assembly that I would continue to be the chief minister?” said KCR at the party’s extended state executive committee meet at Telangana Bhavan.
The chief minister cautioned party leaders against making any statements on anointing KTR as the chief minister, saying those engaging in such loose talk will be thrown out of the party.
“I am absolutely healthy. I will continue to be the chief minister for another 10 years. Nobody, including the ministers and MLAs, should speak about the change of leadership in the state,” he said.
Urging the party leaders to strengthen the organisation, KCR announced a constitution of party committees at all levels.
Interestingly, the TRS chief did not make any comments against the Bharatiya Janata Party in his speech. He said he would not be able to disclose certain issues in the interest of the state-centre relations. “We need to protect our party and the state at any cost,” he said.
KCR asked the party leaders to be active on social media and counter the opposition criticism on various issues. He assured that all the sitting MLAs of the party would be given party tickets in the next elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: U'khand CM says experts to study cause of Chamoli floods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhauli Ganga river's water level breached all records after glacial burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As minister, I was against power projects on Ganga, its main tributaries: Bharti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt announces 16-digit Unicode to identify landholdings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No threat to other Uttarakhand villages, says Centre; alert in UP: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 traffickers including one who used Mercedes car to push drugs nabbed in Mumbai
- One of the two dealers was allegedly using his high-end car to peddle and distribute drugs to high profile customers in Mumbai’s western suburbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will stay CM for next 10 years': KCR on buzz around son's elevation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tired of aunt-nephew regime': PM Modi on those joining BJP in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No ghar wapsi till farmers' demands are met': Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt, BJD protest NMA notification around Jagannath temple
- The National Monuments Authority’s draft bylaw prohibits any construction within 100 metre radius of the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacier burst: NDRF’s 8th battalion deployed for search and rescue operations
- Three of the NDRF teams were airlifted while one traveled by road while another team was dispatched from Dehradun.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political leaders express solidarity with people affected in Uttarakhand floods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Javadekar launches awareness campaign on Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows water gushing downstream in Uttarakhand after glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox