Telangana suspends 4 for ‘leak’ of class 10 school paper, exams stay on schedule

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Monday suspended four persons, including the chief superintendent of an examination centre in Vikarabad district’s Tandur area for allegedly circulating the question paper of a class 10 examination within minutes of the commencement of the exam.

The leak of the Telugu question paper of class 10 on the first day of the commencement of the examination triggered a furore (File Photo/Representative Image)

The leak of the Telugu question paper of class 10 on the first day of the commencement of the examination triggered a furore and came at a time when the Hyderabad police set up a special investigation team to probe the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana’s state public service commission.

In an official statement, Telangana director of the school education department Sri Devasena said Shiva Kumar, headmaster of zilla parishad high school, Muddaipet village of Yalal block who was the chief superintendent of the examination centre; K Gopal and S Bandappa, both school assistants at government high school Tandur and Sammappa, another school assistant at zilla parishad school, Chengole of Tandur block, have been suspended

Devasena said an investigation by Vikarabad district collector C Narayana Reddy and superintendent of police N Koti Reddy revealed that minutes after the commencement of the examination, Bandappa took a photograph of the question paper and sent it to Sammappa on WhatsApp and from there, it reached others

“However, an inquiry revealed that no outside person was allowed to enter the centre or go out. So, the chance of leaking the question papers to others is ruled out. The sanctity and integrity of the conduct of exam has not been compromised in the examination centre and was just an isolated instance of malpractice by the invigilator,” she said.

She said the collector had been directed to take action as per the law.

“There is no change in the schedule of further examinations from Tuesday. Parents and students are assured that there is no reason for worry or apprehension in the matter,” the school education director said.

