Telangana HC stays action against KCR, 3 others based on Kaleshwaram panel report

The Telangana high court on Wednesday directed the state government not to take any coercive action against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao based on the basis of findings of the PC Ghose Commission, which probed the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

The Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on the Godavari river was built in 2019. (HT file photo)

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A division bench of the high court comprising chief justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and justice GM Mohiuddin, which reserved its judgement on April 8 and delivered it on Wednesday.

The bench, which heard arguments over separate petitions filed by KCR, his nephew and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, senior IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal and retired IAS officer S K Joshi, directed that no coercive action should be taken against the petitioners based on the commission’s report.

The court also stayed the operational use of the report for further proceedings, senior advocate Gandra Mohan Rao, who argued for KCR, told reporters.

“The judicial commission report has no value,” Mohan Rao said.

The petitioners challenged the validity of the Justice Ghose Commission appointed in March 2024 to investigate alleged irregularities in the multi-crore irrigation project. However, advocate general arguing for the state government defended the Commission, stating it was constituted in public interest and that due process was followed, including issuance of notices and hearings.

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{{^usCountry}} The high court bench said the constitution of the Commission was neither arbitrary, illegal nor ultra vires of the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The high court bench said the constitution of the Commission was neither arbitrary, illegal nor ultra vires of the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “But the findings rendered by the Commission are prejudicial to the conduct and reputation of the petitioners and have been rendered in violation of principles of natural justice and the statutory safeguard provided under section 8B of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952. So, they shall be inoperative and no action can be taken on the basis there,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But the findings rendered by the Commission are prejudicial to the conduct and reputation of the petitioners and have been rendered in violation of principles of natural justice and the statutory safeguard provided under section 8B of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952. So, they shall be inoperative and no action can be taken on the basis there,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bench found fault with the state government for placing the commission’s findings in the public domain through the media before legislative scrutiny in the assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench found fault with the state government for placing the commission’s findings in the public domain through the media before legislative scrutiny in the assembly. {{/usCountry}}

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Mohan Rao described the verdict as a “major relief,” stating that the report has effectively lost its enforceability. He further clarified that the court has barred reliance on the commission’s findings for initiating any probe, including by central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), said to be the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project, was started by the then BRS government in May 2016. Its main component was inaugurated by the then CM KCR in 2019.

In March 2024, the Congress government constituted a commission headed by former Supreme Court judge P C Ghose to probe alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

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The commission submitted its report to the Telangana government on July 31, 2025. The Commission held KCR directly and vicariously accountable for irregularities in planning, execution, completion, operation and maintenance of the Kaleshwaram project.

It also indicted Harish Rao, then chief secretary S K Joshi and then secretary to chief minister Smitha Sabharwal.

Reacting to the judgement, Harish Rao said truth ultimately prevailed. He urged the Congress government to end vindictive politics and expedite repairs to the Medigadda barrage.

The former minister said the court found fault with the inquiry process, citing violations of natural justice and fundamental rights. He stated that the high court invalidated adverse remarks in the Commission’s report and barred any action based on its findings.

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“The verdict clearly exposed political conspiracies of chief minister A Revanth Reddy,” he said, reiterating that the Kaleshwaram project remained the lifeline of Telangana.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao also welcomed the high court’s stay on the Ghose Commission report, calling it a tight slap in the face of the Congress government.

In a statement, KTR said the court’s directive barring any action based on the report, had exposed the misuse of institutions for political purposes.

“Right from the beginning, we have been saying that the report was politically motivated. The judgment affirms that constitutional institutions cannot be misused for narrow political gains,” he said.

State irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said not just Ghose Commission, but all the earlier investigations by National Dam Safety Authority, experts committee and vigilance commission indicated structural faults in three barrages – Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla of Kaleshwaram project.

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He emphasized that the commission had clearly highlighted these issues in its findings.

“The high court has not granted any clean chit to KCR and others. In fact, the high court upheld the constitution of the Ghose Commission and its legitimacy,” the minister said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy further announced that the state cabinet would deliberate on the court’s verdict in its meeting on Thursday.

“A detailed discussion will be held in the cabinet, following which we will outline our future course of action,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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