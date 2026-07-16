Hyderabad teacher fired after 'Islamic religious instructions' homework given to Hindu student

A private school teacher in Hyderabad, Telangana, has been terminated after a dispute over homework that allegedly asked a six-year-old Hindu student to read content related to Islamic religious practices.

Police said they have received a complaint from a relative of the student and are currently verifying the allegations. (AFP)

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Police said they have received a complaint from a relative of the student and are currently verifying the allegations, news agency PTI reported. Further action will be taken based on the findings.

Family questions religious content in homework

The controversy began after the child's family objected to instructions written in the student's homework diary. According to the boy's aunt, the assignment asked him to read content connected to a core Muslim belief, the report said.

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The aunt said she confronted the school authorities over the issue and alleged that the principal told her it was a religious topic that "is mandatory for all students to follow."

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{{^usCountry}} The woman also claimed that the teacher later said the instructions had been written in the child's book by mistake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman also claimed that the teacher later said the instructions had been written in the child's book by mistake. {{/usCountry}}

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Displaying the school almanac while speaking about the incident, she argued that religion-related homework should only be assigned to students who voluntarily choose to study it. She also demanded that the education department take action.

School terminates teacher

Following the controversy, the school management confirmed on Thursday that the teacher concerned had been terminated, the news agency reported.

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The management official did not provide further details on the decision.

Political and VHP reactions

The issue also attracted sharp criticism from Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), both of whom demanded action against the school.

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Taking strong exception to the incident, Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that action should be taken against the school management.

"Why the so-called secular outfits are tight-lipped on the incident," he asked.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana after the next assembly elections in 2028, Sanjay Kumar said it would be made mandatory for all Hindu students to apply 'tilak' (religious mark on the forehead).

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VHP leader Ravinuthala Shashidhar also sought action against the institution, saying its government recognition should be revoked.

(With PTI inputs)