Heatwave: Orange alert for 33 T’gana districts

Heatwave conditions prevailed in as many as 28 out of 33 districts in Telangana on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring above 40°Celsius, forcing the state government to issue an orange alert in these districts.

Even the state capital of Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3°C, which is the lowest in the state. (HTFile)

A bulletin by Telangana state development and planning society at 5.30 pm on Tuesday said Chaprala in Adilabad district, Dasturabad in Nirmal district and Julurupad in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded the maximum temperature of 43.8°C, forcing the people to stay indoors.

While Kommera in Mancherial district recorded 43°C, the maximum temperature at Mendora in Nizamabad district was 42.9°C, followed by 42.8°C at Jagitial and Wanaparthy districts and 42.5°C at Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Even the state capital of Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3°C, which is the lowest in the state.

“A dry weather is expected to prevail all over the state in the next three days with maximum temperatures ranging from 37°C to 43°C,” the bulletin from TSDPS said.

According to weather experts, the summer heat is expected to go up in May and temperatures are likely to exceed 45°C.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, too, temperatures are gradually soaring with Rentachintala in Palnadu district recording a maximum of 42.8°C, followed by 41.9°C at Nellimerla in Vizianagaram district, 41.8°C at Rajam and 41.5°C in Kurnool.

“The temperatures in many parts of the state are two degrees C more than the normal this season,” an IMD bulletin from Amaravati said.

There were heatwave conditions in 26 blocks in Addateegala, Nellipaka, Chintoor, Gangavaram, Narsipatnam and Makavarapalem in East Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam districts.

“Unless it is very essential, it would be better if the people remained indoors and take all precautions to see that they do not get dehydrated,” the bulletin said.

According to the weather department, a heat wave is declared only when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40°C in the plains and at least 30°C in the hills. A heatwave is also declared when the maximum temperature remains above 45°C or more for a day irrespective of average normal maximum temperature.