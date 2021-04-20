Home / India News / Telangana logs 5,926 new Covid-19 cases, tally goes past 360,000-mark
india news

Telangana logs 5,926 new Covid-19 cases, tally goes past 360,000-mark

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the state stands at 3,61,359, out of which 3,16,650 patients have recovered and 1856 deaths have been recorded.
ANI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The tally of active Covid-19 cases in Telangana currently stands at 42,853. In picture - People wait for Covid-19 test at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad.(ANI)

As many as 5926 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 related deaths were reported in Telangana in the past 24 hours and a total of 2209 people recovered from the infection.

According to a report provided by the State Health Department on Tuesday, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the state stands at 3,61,359, out of which 3,16,650 patients have recovered and 1856 deaths have been recorded.

The tally of active Covid-19 cases in Telangana currently stands at 42,853.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for the virus on Monday, following which State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that the CM has mild symptoms and has been advised on isolation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus telangana
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP