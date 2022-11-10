Telangana man arrested for residing in Manipur without ILP for 9 years

The Manipur police have arrested an individual from Telangana for allegedly staying in the state for nine years without the Inner Line Permit (ILP) document, the officials said on Thursday.

A team from the Heingang police station in Imphal East district arrested the individual, identified as Rihaan Khan (45) of Dyancharam in KV Rangareddy of Telangana, around 7.30 pm on Wednesday during a drive to identify ILP defaulters in the state, the police said.

Khan allegedly also married a local girl from Kairang Chingya in Imphal East district during this period.

“The person will be deported after the necessary formalities are completed,” the police official said.

The ILP was introduced in Manipur from January 1, 2020, making it the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram to bring in the requirement. As per the norm, outsiders, including people from other parts of the country, must take permission to visit states that come under the ILP regime.

Chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh had informed the public in October that a house-to-house survey will be conducted to identify such defaulters and appealed to everyone to not rent out rooms or sell land to ‘foreigners and immigrants’.

On Monday, a Myanmar national was arrested for allegedly impersonating a deceased Indian by possessing an Aadhaar card in his name to aid illegal cross-border business.