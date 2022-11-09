Myanmar national arrested in Manipur with Aadhaar in name of a deceased Indian

A 26-year-old Myanmar national was arrested in Manipur’s Chandel district on charges of impersonating a deceased Indian man and possessing an Aadhaar card in the latter’s name to aid his illegal cross border trading and businesses, police said on Wednesday.

The Myanmar national, along with an Indian man who assisted him to illegally enter into Manipur, was held and handed over to the police by the 37 Assam Rifles posted at Chakpikarong area in Chandel on Tuesday. Chandel is a border district of Manipur which shares around 390 km-long international border with Myanmar.

During investigation, police found that Lenkhenmang Mate (26) of Tuivang village in Myanmar was impersonating Holkholal (38) of Khengjang village in Manipur, who had passed away in May 2019. The accused was also carrying an Aadhaar card in the name of the deceased person.

“The accused person Lenkhenmang Mate of Tuivang village was impersonating Holkholal by possessing an Aadhaar card of the deceased person to aid his illegal cross border trading and business,” deputy inspector general (intelligence), Ningshen Worngam said at a press conference in Imphal on Wednesday.

The Indian man who helped him enter into Manipur was identified as Lenminthang Baite (30) of Charongching village.

The DIG said a first information report has been registered at the Chakpikarong police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigners Act.

The two accused have been remanded in police custody for a period of eight days for further investigation, the DIG added.

Asked about the reports of illegal immigrants entering the state through the porous border, DIG Worngam said, “We’re speeding up the construction of 34 border outposts in all border area.Once we deploy our personnel after the construction, it will help in checking foreign nationals entering the state.”