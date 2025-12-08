Telangana man brutally attacked by 6 men in broad daylight; horrifying CCTV footage surfaces

A real estate businessman was stabbed to death outside a school in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The incident took place on Monday morning. The businessman collapsed on the spot and died before any help could reach him. (X)

Ghanta Venkataratnam was attacked when he was returning home after dropping his daughter at school. The incident took place in front of the school, as per a report by NDTV.

The CCTV footage from the incident shows two men on a bike along with four in an auto rickshaw stopping outside the school building and attacking the businessman.

Disclaimer: The following visuals might be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised.

The attackers reportedly stabbed Venkataratnam in the stomach, back, and neck. The clip shows the attackers brutally hitting the businessman repeatedly.

The businessman collapsed on the spot and died before any help could reach him. A knife was found at the spot.

Footage from a nearby camera also shows passing vehicles and onlookers, but no one intervened during the assault to help the man.

In a separate incident, a man was attacked with sticks following an altercation with auto-rickshaw drivers. Zirakpur police have registered a case.

Reportedly, the victim has been identified as Mohit Singh, who works at a local vegetable market. According to the complaint, Singh was on his way to attend a party at his friend’s house in Ravinder Enclave when the incident occurred. Around 8:30 pm, while parking his motorcycle near the house, his bike accidentally grazed an auto-rickshaw.