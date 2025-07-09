Telangana man killed by his two wives, months after he murdered mother-in-law

A man was allegedly killed by his two wives in Telangana's Jangaon district on Monday night, after an argument between them. The incident took place near Yenabavi College in Lingana Ghanpur mandal. The deceased has been identified as Kalya Kanakaiah. The incident took place near Yenabavi college in Lingana Ghanpur mandal. (Pic for representational purpose only)

Kanakaiah was allegedly addicted to alcohol and used to regularly harass his wives, Chukkamma and Shirisha, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

The deceased had, two months ago, murdered his second wife's mother Jhannu Bhai (60) in Gundala mandal under the influence of alcohol. Following the incident, he fled the village, sometimes returning to threaten his wives and other residents.

He returned to the village again on Monday and got into a dispute with both his wives, demanding money from them, according to Deccan Chronicle.

During the argument, he threatened to kill them if they refused to fulfill his demand, following which the matter escalated. Eventually, the two women attacked and overpowered him, leading to his death.

The two wives then allegedly dumped Kanaiah's body in a canal located on the outskirts of their village. The body was spotted by the local residents, who informed the police of the matter.

The cops sent Kanaiah's body to the hospital for a post-mortem. A case has been registered against Chukkamma and Shirisha, and both are currently under police custody for further questioning.

Telangana man killed by wife weeks after wedding

Last month, a Telangana man was killed weeks after his wedding in Jogulamba Gadwal district. After the matter came to light, his wife Aishwarya (23), and her lover Tirumala Rao (35) were arrested in connection with the crime, along with six others.

The victim, Ganta Tejeshwar (32), went missing on June 17 after he left home in the morning. Tejeshwar was a private land surveyor and dance teacher. His brother filed a police complaint a day after he went missing.

CCTV footage recovered by the police showed the victim leaving in a car with people he knew. His body was recovered near Panyam town in Andhra Pradesh on June 21.