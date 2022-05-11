Telangana man rapes 23-year-old woman, batters her face with a log, rapes again

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old brick kiln worker allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman Monday evening, hit her face with a log till she fell unconscious and raped her again in Yadadri Bhongir district’s Choutuppal block, about 40 km from Hyderabad on Monday evening.

The woman’s body, her face battered, was found by her late in the night a short distance from his house. She was taken to the hospital where doctors said she was dead.

“We took up the investigation and using dog squads and other evidence collected from the spot, we managed to track down the suspect within 24 hours. After interrogation, we arrested him,” Choutuppal assistant commissioner of police (ACP) N Uday Reddy told HT.

Reddy said the man was produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody. The Chouttuppal police has charged him under Section 376 (rape), 392 (robbery) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code besides the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to Reddy, the woman and her husband migrated from a tribal hamlet of Nagarkurnool district migrated to Choutuppal in search of livelihood a few months ago.

The couple started living in a hut near a warehouse at Toopranpet village, where the husband got a job as a night watchman. “During the day, the husband also worked as a security guard at an engineering college nearby,” Reddy said.

On Monday evening, the accused, who worked in a brick kiln nearby spotted the woman alone and attempted to sexually assault her. “The woman apparently resisted but he dragged her to a haystack in the nearby fields and raped her,” Reddy said.

When the woman tried to raise the alarm and run away from the spot, the accused attacked her with a log on her face and head. “When she fell unconscious, he raped her again, before fleeing the spot. He also took away her gold mangalsutra and silver anklets from her body,” the ACP said.

The victim’s husband, who returned home at around 8pm, started searching for her. At around 10pm, he found her body in a pool of blood and disrobed. He immediately approached the Choutuppal police, who rushed to the spot and shifted her to the local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Reddy said the post-mortem report revealed that she was raped twice and sustained grievous injuries on her head. “We handed over the body of the victim to her relatives on Tuesday evening,” Reddy added.

