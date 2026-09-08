Telangana minister performs CPR on IAS officer's personal secretary at Assembly; revival fails

Telangana minister Vakiti Srihari on Tuesday sprang into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the personal secretary to a senior IAS officer after the official reportedly collapsed suddenly on the Assembly premises in Hyderabad.

Footage of the incident captured the minister attempting to resuscitate the collapsed employee by administering CPR on the spot. (Screenshots from video (Photos Credit: @PTI_News/X))

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The government employee who collapsed was identified as Krishna Mohan Raju, 50, who was working as the PS to senior IAS officer Navin Mittal, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

The incident occurred during the ongoing Assembly session.

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What happened?

Raju, a section officer in the energy department, collapsed in a corridor of the Assembly.

Srihari, who serves as the state animal husbandry and sports minister, noticed that Raju had collapsed.

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{{^usCountry}} Following this, he performed CPR on him before a doctor on duty at the Assembly arrived. Unfortunately, efforts to revive Raju failed as he died while being taken to hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, he performed CPR on him before a doctor on duty at the Assembly arrived. Unfortunately, efforts to revive Raju failed as he died while being taken to hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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He was rushed to a hospital but died on the way. He is suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest, the report added.

Following the incident, the Telangana Secretariat Association expressed condolences.

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Footage of the incident captured the minister attempting to resuscitate the collapsed employee by administering CPR on the spot. Shortly after his initial efforts, a medical professional arrived at the scene and took over.

Chaos in Telangana assembly

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Meanwhile, a sharp political controversy broke out on the opening day of the Assembly session, following a tense standoff between BRS leaders and officials on the Assembly grounds, according to news agency ANI.

The friction quickly escalated as a political face-off broke out between the Congress and the BRS.

Also Read | Telangana CM faces internal discord amid removal of two leaders

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in his chamber on Tuesday to convey their full support.

(with inputs from agencies)