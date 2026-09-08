Telangana minister Vakiti Srihari on Tuesday sprang into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the personal secretary to a senior IAS officer after the official reportedly collapsed suddenly on the Assembly premises in Hyderabad.
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The government employee who collapsed was identified as Krishna Mohan Raju, 50, who was working as the PS to senior IAS officer Navin Mittal, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.
The incident occurred during the ongoing Assembly session.
Footage of the incident captured the minister attempting to resuscitate the collapsed employee by administering CPR on the spot. Shortly after his initial efforts, a medical professional arrived at the scene and took over.
Chaos in Telangana assembly
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Meanwhile, a sharp political controversy broke out on the opening day of the Assembly session, following a tense standoff between BRS leaders and officials on the Assembly grounds, according to news agency ANI.
The friction quickly escalated as a political face-off broke out between the Congress and the BRS.
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Home/India News/Telangana minister performs CPR on IAS officer's personal secretary at Assembly; revival fails
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