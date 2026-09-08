26-yr-old TISS student dies of cardiac arrest, students voice concern on lack of emergency services
Janarthanan, a first-year student of the Master of Public Health in Health Administration (MPH-HA) at the School of Health Systems Studies, reportedly complained of breathlessness between 9.05 am and 9.10 am soon after his class started at the KRH Academic Building
MUMBAI: A 26-year-old postgraduate student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), P Janarthanan, died of cardiac arrest on Monday morning.
Janarthanan, a first-year student of the Master of Public Health in Health Administration (MPH-HA) at the School of Health Systems Studies, reportedly complained of breathlessness between 9.05 am and 9.10 am soon after his class started at the KRH Academic Building, on TISS’s new campus in Deonar, said his classmates. The dean of the school and student affairs, Prof Mariappan was taking the class.
One of the students present in the class said Janarthanan’s discomfort was first noticed by some MBBS students – he was having difficulty in breathing and asked for an ambulance, but there were none on campus. Following the professor’s instructions, one of the students rushed Janarthanan in his car, which he had parked in the campus’ parking lot, to Zen Multi-speciality Hospital, in Chembur.
While some students questioned the decision to rush the patient to distant Chembur rather than a hospital near BARC, everyone raised concerns about the lack of emergency medical facilities on the campus.
The TISS administration however clarified that the Chembur hospital was not very far from campus as it is well-equipped to handle emergencies and has had a long association with the institute. The institute, however, did not address allegations about the lack of an ambulance and emergency medical facilities on campus.
In a condolence message, the TISS administration said, “With deep sadness and heavy heart, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of P Janarthanan, the first-year student of the School of Health Systems Studies, who left us too soon.”
The administration added, “As a close-knit community at TISS, we share the grief and sorrow that has befallen us all. The faculty, staff and students of TISS are with the family at this heart-breaking time. Our thoughts and prayers will always be with Janarthanan’s family.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNiraj Pandit
Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.Read More
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