Telangana MPs plan adjournment motion against Centre’s ‘step-motherly treatment’

Congress parliamentarians from Telangana on Saturday decided to move an adjournment motion in the second leg of the budget session of Parliament beginning Monday to highlight the issue of the Centre’s “step-motherly treatment” towards the state. Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Praja Bhavan had invited MPs of opposition parties also to the meeting, only All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP representing Hyderabad attended the meeting. (AP)

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Telangana MPs led by state deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Praja Bhavan. Though Vikramarka had invited MPs of opposition parties also to the meeting, only All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP representing Hyderabad attended the meeting.

The parliament members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stayed away from the meeting.

Union minister for mines and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy thanked the Telangana government for inviting the BJP MPs to the meeting, but said they won’t be able to attend the meeting as they received the invitation at the last minute.

“However, there is no question of any compromise regarding the interests of Telangana. There is no need for the Congress to teach us what to do in getting the projects to the state,” Kishan Reddy said.

The BRS, which doesn’t have any representation in Lok Sabha, also did not send its four Rajya Sabha MPs to the meeting. The party did not mention any reason for staying away from the meeting.

The AIMIM leader endorsed the Congress MPs’ decision on the adjournment motion. He alleged that the central government was not treating the people of Telangana in a fair and just manner.

“Despite having eight MPs from the BJP, with some being ministers, justice is not being done to Telangana in terms of sanctioning of projects. Our only demand is that on the basis of parity, what is being given to other states, the same should be sanctioned and approved for Telangana,” Owaisi said, adding the party was committed to raising the issues pertaining to the state during the Parliament session.

The deputy chief minister called upon all MPs to move beyond politics and unite for the sake of Telangana. “A list of projects has been compiled and the details will be sent to all MPs from the state through the office of the Resident Commissioner,” he said.

The government came up with a list of 28 projects requiring central clearance and funds, including Metro Railway Phase II, Musi rejuvenation, the Future City project and the Regional Ring Road (RRR). Apart from new projects, the Congress government also included various central schemes like Navodaya schools.