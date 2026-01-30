Telangana: New Zealand's Maori tribal delegation performs Haka at Medaram's Sammakka-Saralamma shrine

A Maori tribal delegation from New Zealand performed the traditional Haka dance at Medaram's Sammakka-Saralamma shrine in Telangana, India, marking a significant global cultural exchange. A Maori perfomance group (AFP)

The performance, part of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara festival, showcased the shared values of indigenous communities worldwide.

The Maori performers from the Ngati Rongomai iwi were welcomed by Telangana Minister Anasuya Seethakka, who highlighted the universal nature of tribal cultures and their deep connection to nature. The Haka dance, a ceremonial performance symbolising courage and unity, energised the festival and drew attention from devotees and visitors.

As part of the cultural exchange, the Maori performed the traditional Haka, a powerful, rhythmic expression of identity, unity, and respect. The performance, held in the presence of devotees and festival organisers, captivated the gathering and underscored the universal language of indigenous traditions. The sight of the haka being performed on the sacred land of Medaram stood as a striking symbol of cross-cultural solidarity.

The event was part of an Indo-New Zealand cultural exchange program aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and respect among indigenous communities. The Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, Asia's largest tribal festival, attracts millions of devotees from across India and beyond.

The Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, held once every two years, attracts millions of devotees from Telangana and neighbouring states. Rooted in tribal history and belief systems, the festival honours the legacy of Sammakka and Sarakka, who are remembered for their resistance and sacrifice.

Earlier, Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday said that the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara is being held for the second time since the formation of the People's Government in the State, and that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Government has accorded the highest priority to the historic tribal festival by undertaking several permanent development works to provide improved facilities for devotees, the release said.

Addressing a press conference at Medaram, Minister Srinivasa said that the State Government has urged the Union Government to recognise the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara as a National Festival. With the visit of Union Ministers to Medaram, he expressed confidence that the long-pending demand would be realised soon. (ANI)