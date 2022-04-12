Telangana officials abstain from governor’s visit to Bhadrachalam

The controversy over denial of protocol to Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan refuses to simmer down as on Monday, top officials of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district abstained from her two-day tour to the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

Having faced the bitter experience of being denied a helicopter facility by the state government in the past, the governor travelled by Secunderabad – Manugur Superfast Express train in a special saloon arranged for her. From there, she travelled to Bhadrachalam by car.

At the railway station, the governor was not received by Bhadradri-Kothagudem collector Anudeep Durishetty and superintendent of police (SP) Sunil Dutt as per the protocol. Only additional collector of Kothagudem K Venkateshwarlu, besides senior officials of the South Central Railway were present at the station.

Later, Tamilisai took part in the celestial ceremony of Sri Rama Pattabhishekam (coronation of Lord Rama) at the Lord Sri Ram temple at Bhadradri. The governor also offered silk clothes to the deities on the auspicious occasion. Earlier, she had the darshan of the presiding deities at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and offered prayers.

Speaking to the media, the governor stated that she had prayed for the well being of all and the all-round prosperity and development of the state and the nation. She refused to comment on the denial of protocol facilities by the state government.

While performing the traditional Seemantham ceremony for the pregnant tribal women, the governor highlighted the role of improving the nutritional status of the pregnant women to ensure the health of the mother and child.The ceremony was organised by the Van Vasi Kayan Ashram and Indian Red Cross Society.

On Tuesday, the governor will interact with the tribals at Pusukunta village of Dammapet mandal and visit the heavy water plant at Manuguru before leaving for Hyderabad late in the night.

The governor will also visit Pusukunta Kondareddi tribal habitations in the district and interact with the tribal group people of Pusukunta and Gogulapudi habitations to know their issues.

