Telangana on alert amid Omicron concerns, airport put on alert

Telangana government is on high alert to meet any eventuality in the wake of reports of a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic triggered by Omicron, a new variant of Sars-Cov-2 which was first reported in South Africa, the state government officials said on Sunday.

Following a direction from the Central government, Telangana state health minister T Harish Rao held a high-level meeting at his chambers to review the preparedness for the situation arising out of the new variant.

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting, director of public health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said there was no need for the people to panic over the new variant of Sars-Cov-2, as the government machinery was fully prepared to handle the surge in the Covid-19 infections.

“All that the people should do is to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines, including wearing of masks, maintaining of physical distancing and regular sanitisation. They should not let their guards down under any circumstances,” Rao said.

The director said a high alert had been sounded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, though there were no direct flights from South Africa to Hyderabad. The number of positive cases for Covid-19 had been stable in the state and there was no sudden increase in the infections, he said.

“We have enough manpower at the airport and international passengers are being screened. We are also conducting RT-PCR tests at the airport itself and arrangements were also taken up to keep passengers who test Covid-19 positive in 14-day quarantine. So far not a single Omicron case has been reported in India,” Rao said.

He further said the state government had taken a series of measures to improve infrastructure like adding more hospital beds, developing medical oxygen lines to hospital beds and creating infrastructure for paediatric Covid cases, across all government hospitals, so as to prepare for any possible third wave.

On an average, Telangana has been witnessing on an average of 100-150 cases per day for the last few weeks. While 90 per cent of the eligible individuals have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 45 per cent of the eligible persons have got the second dose.

“Still, nearly 25 lakh people in Telangana have missed out on the second dose of the vaccine, and have lapsed the time to get them administered. They all should get their second dose of vaccine at the earliest,” the director of public health said.