Telangana POCSO accused wanted for 6 murders found dead in a field

A 29-year-old Pocso case accused, who was also suspected of killing six people — his wife, two children, the minor complainant and two of her relatives — was found dead in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Monday in an apparent case of suicide, police said.

Out on bail in Pocso case, man allegedly kills six people before dying by suicide in Telangana. (Representative image/HT photo)

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According to police, the body of P Rajkumar was found in a field in Penjerla village, around 35 km from Hyderabad. “A bottle of pesticide was found near his body,” Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said. Future City police commissioner Tarun Joshi said police also recovered Rajkumar’s mobile, which contained a video that he had recorded a few hours before the killings. According to Joshi, Rajkumar was allegedly addicted to online betting, saying in the video that mounting debts had “left him disillusioned with life” and that he felt betrayed by “a woman he trusted”.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajkumar was booked on May 16 based on the complaint of a 17-year-old girl and held on May 26. He was released after securing anticipatory bail as the offences carried a maximum punishment of less than seven years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajkumar was booked on May 16 based on the complaint of a 17-year-old girl and held on May 26. He was released after securing anticipatory bail as the offences carried a maximum punishment of less than seven years. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Rajkumar allegedly killed the girl’s mother and grandmother, abducted and murdered the teen, and later killed his wife and two sons.