close_game
close_game
News / India News / Telangana polls: BRS leader K Kavitha faints during roadshow

Telangana polls: BRS leader K Kavitha faints during roadshow

ANI |
Nov 18, 2023 02:07 PM IST

K Kavitha was holding a roadshow in a vehicle when she told her party workers and sat on the vehicle floor.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha was seen fainting on Saturday during an election campaign in Telangana's Itikyal.

BRS MLC K Kavitha(PTI)
BRS MLC K Kavitha(PTI)

The incident took place when the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was standing inside the open top vehicle alongside a BRS worker addressing through a microphone. Suddenly, Kavitha turns around and appears to fall down.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Those standing along with her inside the vehicle were seen gathering around Kavitha on the vehicle floor.

According to a statement released by Kavitha's team, the MLC suffered dehydration and became slightly unwell and that the campaign is continuing as usual after a short break.

After some time Kavitha also put out a video of herself seated on a bed inside a house and speaking to a girl.

"Sorry for the little scare. I'm doing just well, also happened to have met this sweet little girl and after spending time with her I'm feeling a little more energetic. #KCROnceAgain campaign to resume shortly," she posted on X.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out