Telangana rain: Holiday declared for schools, colleges today; state on high alert

Amid the incessant rainfall in Telangana for the past few days, the state government on Thursday announced a holiday for all the schools, colleges, and educational institutions across the state. A partially damaged road is seen submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari River, in Bhupalpally. (PTI)

“Government has decided to extend holiday for all educational institutions (govt, aided and private) in the state on 28.07.2023 (Friday) keeping in view incessant rains and adverse weather conditions," reads the official notice by the state education department.

Telangana education minister, Sabita Indra Reddy had earlier declared a two-day holiday on July 26 and 27 for all educational institutions owing to the heavy downpour in the state.

The Telangana government has also put the entire state administration on high alert. Chief secretary Santhi Kumari said as per the directions of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the flood situation in the state is being constantly monitored by senior officials along with district collectors and superintendents of the police.

Since July 22, eight people reportedly lost their lives in various rain-related incidents. Telangana has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last, disrupting life at several places.

KCR also reviewed the rain situation on Thursday and alerted the concerned authorities about relief measures and to prevent loss of life, according to a CMO release.

Meanwhile, six people stranded on top of an earthmover in a flood-stricken village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district were rescued by two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Thursday.

Telangana has recorded the highest-ever rainfall in a single day with Mulugu district recording 649.8 mm by 8am on Thursday. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) records, this is the highest rainfall in the history of the state, the earlier record was 517.5 mm at Wajedu in the same district of Mulugu on July 2, 2014.

Additionally, union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that he spoke with the union home minister Amit Shah on the prevailing flood situation in Telangana.

"Hon'ble HM has promised all possible help in the rescue and relief works for safe guarding the people of Telangana during this situation. Presently 2 helicopters are in service. 5 NDRF teams are also deployed for the rescue and relief works. Rescue mission for the stranded people underway," Reddy said in a tweet.

In its 'seven day forecast and farmers' weather bulletin for Telangana issued at 2030 hours on July 27, the India Meteorological Department said (red warning) that heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain and exceptional heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad and other districts from 2030 hours of July 27 to 0830 hours of July 28.

