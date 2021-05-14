Telangana refuses entry to Covid patients from Andhra Pradesh at border check points

The Telangana police on Friday denied entry to ambulances and vehicles carrying Covid-19 patients from Andhra Pradesh into the state at the border.

The Suryapet Superintendent of Police (SP), R. Bhaskaran, in a statement said that all ambulances coming from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana for Covid treatment, and personal vehicles were being checked. Those coming for treatment would only be allowed into Telangana if they had a hospital appointment as well as an authorization pass from the Director of Health Covid control center.

People must have both the documents and then only they should come to Telangana, he added.

Many ambulances from Andhra Pradesh were stopped at Garikapadu's checkpoint for hours.

A woman said that she was stuck at Gadwal, Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border since 4 am in the morning.

"They have stopped us since 4 am. As oxygen was about to finish the reporters helped me. I went back to the Kurnool area and filled the oxygen in an ambulance and came back. Even this oxygen will only last for two hours," said the woman.

She further said that no one was responding from the Andhra Pradesh or the Telangana government.