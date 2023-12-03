Telangana results 2023: Asifabad, Khanapur, AdiIabad, Boath, NirmaI, MudhoIe, Sirpur assembly seats counting

The Telangana assembly elections were held on Nov 30, 2023, to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3. The AdiIabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists Asifabad, Khanapur, AdiIabad, Boath, NirmaI, MudhoIe and Sirpur assembly constituencies. Voters stand in queue to cast their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections

Counting to begin for AdiIabad area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Vote Margins Asifabad Result Awaited Khanapur Result Awaited AdiIabad Payal Shanker Bharatiya Janata Party Boath Result Awaited NirmaI Result Awaited MudhoIe Result Awaited Sirpur Koneru Konappa Bharat Rashtra Samithi

