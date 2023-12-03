close_game
News / India News / Telangana results 2023: Asifabad, Khanapur, AdiIabad, Boath, NirmaI, MudhoIe, Sirpur assembly seats counting
Live

Telangana results 2023: Asifabad, Khanapur, AdiIabad, Boath, NirmaI, MudhoIe, Sirpur assembly seats counting

Dec 03, 2023 08:54 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats for Asifabad, Khanapur, AdiIabad, Boath, NirmaI, MudhoIe, Sirpur assembly seats.

The Telangana assembly elections were held on Nov 30, 2023, to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3. The AdiIabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists Asifabad, Khanapur, AdiIabad, Boath, NirmaI, MudhoIe and Sirpur assembly constituencies.

Voters stand in queue to cast their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections

Counting to begin for AdiIabad area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatePartyVote Margins
AsifabadResult Awaited
KhanapurResult Awaited
AdiIabadPayal ShankerBharatiya Janata Party
BoathResult Awaited
NirmaIResult Awaited
MudhoIeResult Awaited
SirpurKoneru KonappaBharat Rashtra Samithi

  • Dec 03, 2023 05:45 AM IST

    Telangana poll results for AdiIabad constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am

