Telangana shocker: Dozens kidnap woman from home. She has been rescued; 16 held

In a shocker from Telangana, a woman, 24, was on Friday kidnapped from her home by dozens of men. Sixteen accused have already been arrested over the incident in the Ranga Reddy district and the woman was rescued within six hours, the police said, adding that others involved too will be held soon. The accused have been booked under attempt to murder and kidnapping charges, among others.

The incident took place in the Adibatla area of the district, close to the state capital. The woman is said to be a dentist. In a statement, Mahesh Bagwath, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, said, "A total of 16 people have been arrested so far under attempt to murder, kidnapping, criminal trespass. The woman was rescued within six hours."

Assuring that “all accused will be arrested” soon, he added, “We will ensure a fast track trial and conviction for sure.” The previous offenses of the accused will also be taken into account.

The key accused - K Naveen Reddy, a promoter of a chain of tea outlets - reportedly told the cops that they already got married, but her parents changed her mind, after she became a dentist He is 26 years old.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a mob barging into the home. A man - wearing a mask - was also seen damaging a car parked near the house. Visuals captured chaos as the men were seen thrashing a man, apparently a family member of the woman. Some locals and a woman from the house come forward in a bid to stop the accused who have sticks in their hands. The men are seen shouting as the area is gripped with mayhem.

The parents of the woman also said that the accused also vandalised the home.

