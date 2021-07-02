Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana starts Covid vaccination drive for 18-44 age groups
india news

Telangana starts Covid vaccination drive for 18-44 age groups

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for age group 18-44 commenced in Telangana on Thursday, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.
ANI | | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Those in the 18-44 age group will have to register themselves through the CoWin portal in advance, and walk-in candidates will only be entertained in rural areas. (Bloomberg Photo)

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for age group 18-44 commenced in Telangana on Thursday (July 1), the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao informed.

"Around 100 vaccination centres have been set up for vaccinating 2,000 people per centre. 241 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and 604 dedicated vaccination centres have been established for vaccinating around 500 people in each centre per day,"

He added that those belonging to age group 18-44 will have to register themselves through the CoWin portal in advance, and walk-in candidates will only be entertained in rural areas.

Further, Rao told that over 1.10 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the state as of Thursday.

"Telangana is dealing with the vaccination in a very strategic manner. We are vaccinating people from High-risk groups/super spreaders. Till date, nearly about 45 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered only to people from High-risk groups," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine telangana
TRENDING NEWS

Dogs get ‘mid-air pets’ from man, video is too cute to handle

Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush

Bride performs martial arts in wedding saree in Tamil Nadu, video wows people

Aliens in India? A brief history of 'UFO sightings' from around the country
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP