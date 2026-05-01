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Telangana takes over Hyderabad metro

The Telangana government has fully acquired the Hyderabad metro rail project from L&T for ₹1,461.47 crore, aiming for improved operations and expansion.

Published on: May 01, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The Telangana government on Thursday regained complete control of the Hyderabad metro rail project, taking it over from its original concessionaire Larsen and Toubro (L&T), officials said.

Telangana takes over Hyderabad metro

According to an official statement, the state government signed a share purchase agreement with L&T and its subsidiary L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) on Wednesday for the acquisition of 100% equity shares of LTMRHL at an equity value of 1,461.47 crores.

The agreement was signed by Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) managing director Sarfaraz Ahmad, L&T advisor (development projects) D K Sen and LTMRHL managing director K V B Reddy.

In a separate statement on Thursday, L&T said it had signed an agreement with the state government seeking to divest its entire stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL).

“The divestment represents a value-driven monetisation of a mature infrastructure asset and is aligned with L&T’s broader strategy of exiting the development projects portfolio and unlocking capital for redeployment in its core engineering and technology-led businesses,” the statement said.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I has been operational since November 2017, managed by L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited. The network spans approximately 69 kilometres across three corridors, making it one of the most extensive metro systems in the country.

Currently, the metro system caters to around 4.5 lakh passengers daily. Since its inception, it has recorded nearly 8.6 billion passenger journeys. “With the state government now taking full control, better coordination is expected between the existing Phase-I operations and the proposed Phase-II expansion,” the statement added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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