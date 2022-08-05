Telangana will adopt modern policing on lines of US: CM KCR

The Telangana government would adopt modern policing methods with international standards, competing with advanced countries like the USA in controlling the law and order in the state, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) said on Thursday.

Inaugurating the multi-storeyed state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre built for ₹600 crore at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, the chief minister said the new facility would not only help control the crime in any part of the state within minutes but also function as a war room during natural calamities.

Stating that criminals had been adopting new methods in indulging in various crimes, KCR said the police department, too, should update itself with innovative methods to tackle such crimes.

“We shall study the policing methods being followed by the most powerful nation like the USA and adopt such methods in Telangana, too. The state government will extend all possible assistance to the police department in this regard,” he said.

He said the idea behind an integrated command and control centre had emerged during a series of meetings with senior police officials after the formation of the state.

The chief minister further credited director general of police M Mahender Reddy with bringing the idea into implementation.

KCR said the formation of the Special Intelligence Bureau, GreyHounds and CounterIntelligence wings in the state police had brought incredible results.

He praised the Telangana police for increasingly adopting a people-friendly policing concept. “I expect the police to evolve into a dignified and well-mannered police force in accordance with our culture,” he said.

The DGP said the command centre was designed after studying various technologies being adopted in various countries. “This centre is a hub of seamless technologies and fusion of modern technologies,” he said, adding that the aim was to see an average policeman on the ground being connected to technology and to be a step ahead of criminals.

The integrated command and control centre, the iconic landmark of the city to be hereafter called Police Towers, will network the functioning of various wings of the police under a single roof.

The 642,000-square feet structure has five towers and will have a network of over 925,000 cameras installed across the state, and help the police with advanced monitoring.

