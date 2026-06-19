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Telegram ban, imposed ahead of NEET re-test, upheld by Delhi HC

The court stated that given the emergency nature, sufficient grounds were shown by the Centre to temporarily block access to the platform.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 10:54 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The temporary restrictions imposed on Telegram ahead of the re-test for NEET-UG was upheld by the Delhi high court Friday. The court stated that given the emergency nature, sufficient grounds were shown by the Centre to temporarily block access to the platform.

Telegram had approached the high court on Wednesday, challenging the Centre's temporary restrictions ahead of the June 21 re-examination.(Representative image)

The single judge bench of Justice Tejas Karia noted that the government's order was based on relevant material and did not suffer from any non-application of mind, as alleged by Telegram in its petition challenging the decision.

The platform had approached the high court on Wednesday, challenging the Centre's temporary restrictions ahead of the June 21 re-examination. Upholding the restrictions, the court stated that the content and information generated by Telegram fell within the ambit of section 69A of IT Act.

Justice Kataria observed that the government order was “least restrictive” and “not disproportionate,” and that the test of proportionality was also satisfied.

The Centre imposed the block order till June 22 after the National Testing Agency (NTA) exposed a large-scale scam network operating on the platform.

 
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