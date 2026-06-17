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Telegram moves Delhi HC against Centre's temporary block order ahead of NEET re-test

Telegram moves Delhi HC against Centre's temporary block order ahead of NEET re-test

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 11:19 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Telegram approached the Delhi high court on Wednesday, seeking to challenge the temporary ban against the platform ahead of the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

FILE PHOTO: Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a Telegram logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
 
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