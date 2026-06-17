...
Telegram moves Delhi HC against Centre's temporary block order ahead of NEET re-test
Telegram moves Delhi HC against Centre's temporary block order ahead of NEET re-test
Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 11:19 am IST
Advertisement
Telegram approached the Delhi high court on Wednesday, seeking to challenge the temporary ban against the platform ahead of the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}