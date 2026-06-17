Telegram vs Centre: SG Mehta says govt will reveal ‘shocking’ evidence; High court posts matter to June 18

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and other authorities on a plea filed by messaging platform Telegram challenging the government's decision to block the app until June 22, a day after the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21. The govt said certain Telegram channels allegedly involved in examination-related activities continued to reappear after being blocked. (REUTERS)

A vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia granted liberty to the Centre and other respondents to file their replies along with supporting documents and posted the matter for further hearing at 2:30 pm on June 18.

Seeking time to place material on record, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government had substantial evidence regarding the alleged misuse of the platform.

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"This has not happened overnight. We have been dealing with them since May. Complaints have been received since May," he submitted.

The govt said that despite repeated interventions, certain channels allegedly involved in examination-related activities continued to reappear after being blocked. Mehta argued that there was extensive material demonstrating misuse of the platform and said the government would justify the invocation of emergency powers with facts and figures. He repeatedly told the court that the material available with the government was "shocking".

Telegram says followed all order yet faced ban Appearing for Telegram, senior advocate Dhruv Mehta contended that the government's order was overly broad and disproportionate.

"Just because some things are bad, the entire platform cannot be blocked," he argued.

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Mehta further submitted that Telegram had been complying with government directions since June 1 and questioned the urgency behind the June 16 ban.

"They wrote an email to me. Within an hour, I replied and informed them of the action taken. So, where does this ground come that I have not acted? I have acted bona fide. Proactive measures have been taken. What is the emergency? This has been going on since June 1. Suddenly on June 16 you do this," he was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Questioning the basis of the blocking order, he added: "My problem is that the impugned order is bereft of any reasoning... My submission is that while they file a reply, there should be an interim order. Banning of the platform may not be sustainable in law."

Explaining how paper leaks were allegedly being facilitated through Telegram, the Solicitor General told the court: "I have to show individual information, individual user IDs. They were repeatedly called and told that these are issues and you correct your system. But they failed to do it. I have given examples and shared with them. There are many channels. What is being projected and what is being circulated is that if you give me this much amount, I will give you 5 questions. This is continuous."

(With inputs from ANI)