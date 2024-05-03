The Telangana government sounded a red alert for severe heatwave conditions with temperatures crossing 46 degrees Celsius in at least 20 places and 22 districts reporting temperatures more than 45°C till 5 pm on Thursday. Temp touches 46.6°C, Telangana issues red alert

A bulletin from Telangana state planning and development society (TSPDS) on Thursday evening said the highest maximum temperature in the state was 46.6°C recorded at Ibrahimpet in Nalgonda district, which is considered to be the highest in the last nine years.

The second highest maximum temperature of 46.4°C was recorded at Munagala in Suryapet and Nerella in Jagtial district, followed by 46.3°C at Jannaram in Mancherial district, 46.2°C at Suglampalli in Peddapalli district and 46.1°C at Gorrekunta in Warangal district.

On Wednesday, too, the state recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.6°C at Gudapur in Nalgonda district. The average maximum temperature in the state was 43.4°C as against the normal temperature of 40.7°C.

“The highest maximum temperature recorded in the state so far was 48.9°C at Dandepalle village in Mancherial district on May 30, 2015,” the bulletin said.

The state witnessed intense heatwaves in 80 mandals (revenue blocks) in 19 districts of Telangana on Thursday, with Nalgonda and adjacent Suryapet districts accounting for 34 mandals affected by the severe heat.

The state health department has issued an “Advisory For Protection Against Heat Wave” calling on people to take precautions and not ignore the heat and not step out of homes or stay in shaded cool areas to the extent possible over the next few days.

The director of health and family welfare urged people to be careful and not risk their health and lives by going out in the sun, especially in the afternoon and take all precautions to keep the homes cool.