Temperature to rise in these regions in next few days. Check weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted the maximum temperatures to rise gradually by 2-3 degree Celsius over northwest, central India, and Maharashtra during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, no significant change in the maximum and minimum temperatures would be observed over the rest of the country, except for Gujarat where the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius after two days.

The maximum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 37-39 degree Celsius over many parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra-Goa coasts for the next 2-3 days. The Met department also issued a warning for “thunderstorm with lightning” for north-eastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from February 21 to 23.

On Saturday, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degree Celsius, its highest at this time of the year since February 23, 2015, when it logged a minimum temperature of 14.2 degree Celsius, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi’s highest temperature is expected to touch 31 degree Celsius on Sunday, with clear skies by the end of the next week, the IMD said. The daytime temperatures across the national capital are expected to rise over the next few days, reaching a maximum of 32 degree Celsius.

The agency also added that a western disturbance as a trough in lower and middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along longitude 54°E and north of latitude 32°N. It is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 19. “Under its influence, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from February 19-21,” said the IMD.

