Temples witness heavy rush as devotees celebrate Hanuman Jayanti

Devotees offered prayers in large numbers at temples across the country on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav today.

Devotees were seen offering prayers at Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Connaught Place.

Devotees also arrived at Marghat Hanuman Temple to offer prayers, at Kashmere Gate in the national capital.

At Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple, devotees were seen offering prayers, while 'Shri Hanuman Bhakt Mandal' took out a procession in Howrah's Belur.

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, devotees thronged the 'Lete Hue Hanuman Ji' temple.

Meanwhile, Patna's Shri Mahavir Mandir saw devotees in large numbers on the occasion.

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a sand sculpture of Lord Hanuman at Puri Beach in Odisha.

Delhi police have given permission to take out the Shobha Yatra in the Jahangirpuri area within a certain distance.

"The route has been prepared. In order to maintain law and order, permission has been given to take out the Shobha Yatra within a certain distance. Discussion held with the organising committee and an appeal have been made to take out the Yatra as per law and order," said Delhi Police on Shoba Yatra in Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

On April 16 last year, clashes had broken out between two communities in the area during a "Shoba Yatra" on Hanuman Janmotsav.

Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the Jahangirpuri area.

Taking cognisance of recent violence that broke out between two groups in West Bengal and Bihar during the Ram Navami procession, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order in preparation for Hanuman Janmotsav.

The MHA has also advised through its advisory for peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of factors that could disturb communal harmony in society.

