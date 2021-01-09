10 children killed, 7 rescued after fire breaks out at Maharashtra hospital

Ten newborn babies lost their lives after a fire broke out at a hospital in Bhandara, Maharashtra. Seven others were rescued. The incident occurred at 2am today at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital.

As per ANI report, there were 17 newborns were admitted in the SNCU unit when the fire broke out. The hospital nurse first noticed the smoke coming from the neonatal section and informed the authorities. Fire brigade was also called to the hospital immediately which rescued seven babies who have been shifted to other ward.

Patients from the ICU ward, dialysis wing and labour ward (a room in a hospital set aside for childbirth) were also shifted to other wards for safety.

"The fire brigade reached the spot and started the rescue operation with the help of the people in the hospital. 10 children died in SNCU," said civil surgeon Dr Pramod Khandate as per ANI report.

The cause of the fire in the four-storeyed building is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are guessing that it could have been the result of an electrical short circuit.

Mourning the loss of the newborn babies, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Distressed to learn about the loss of lives of children in a fire mishap in a Sick Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Bhandara, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family member."

Union Defence Minister also extended condolences to the kin of babies. "Deeply saddened by the death of infants in a tragic fire at the District Hospital Bhandara, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he wrote on twitter.

