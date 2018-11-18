Tension at Sabarimala again as devotees hold sudden protest, defy police

Following a quiet day, tension again gripped the hilltop Sabarimala shrine tonight as Ayyappa devotees defied prohibitory orders to gather and chant hymns. They were later arrested and taken to the police post on the temple hill.

The devotees, who surprised the police by assembling suddenly at the spot despite the heavy security deployment, were asked to disperse but remained adamant. There was a heated argument between superintendent of police Yatish Chandra and the devotees, which led to a minor scuffle.

When police tried to arrest four of the organisers, the protestors resisted, saying they can’t be arrested for chanting ‘Swami saranam’. Police backed down, apprehending a stampede-like situation.

As the drama continued, the hymn-chanting devotees, who numbered over 100, finally agreed to court arrest and were held at the police post before being brought down to the base camp. This is the first time such mass arrests are taking place at hilltop temple.

The incident came on the eve of Union tourism minister KJ Alphons visit to Pambha, one of the base camps of the temple, to see the arrangements. “There are many complaints that devotees are facing innumerable problems due to heavy security and other restrictions,” he said today.

Earlier on Sunday, an uneasy calm prevailed at Lord Ayyappa Swamy shrine on the second day of the 64-day annual pilgrimage season but many other parts of the state witnessed protests against the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary K Sudhakaran, who was held on his way to the temple Saturday night and sent to two weeks judicial custody. The party observed Sunday as a protest day, taking out rallies and hymn-chanting processions at many places.

The temple opened for annual pilgrimage season on Friday as a fierce standoff continued between the state government and protesters over entry of menstruating women to the temple, allowed by the apex court’s September 28 verdict.

