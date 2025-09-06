Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Terror funding: ED attaches over 6 lakh worth assets

PTI |
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 05:38 pm IST

Terror funding: ED attaches over ₹6 lakh worth assets

New Delhi, The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has attached fresh assets worth 6.34 lakh as part of a money laundering investigation against banned terrorist groups SIMI and IM.

Terror funding: ED attaches over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh worth assets
Terror funding: ED attaches over 6 lakh worth assets

The immovable properties that have been attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act belong to accused Raju Khan, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by Chhattisgarh Police in Raipur against a man named Dheeraj Sao and some others under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act .

The FIR alleged that certain bank accounts were being used to receive funds from unknown persons in India on the instructions of an entity named "Khalid of Pakistan", and the amounts received were being transferred to Zubair Hussain, Aysha Banu and Raju Khan, alleged members of banned Students Islamic Movement of India and Indian Mujahideen .

Sao, it was alleged by the ED, was engaged in "misusing" multiple bank accounts, at the behest of Khalid, to "divert" cash funds received from different sources.

"These funds were routed to accounts of Zubair Hussain, Aysha Banu and others, either directly or through multiple layering," the ED said.

Raju Khan was one of the "key" conduits in this network, according to the agency.

He is alleged to have withdrawn the cash amounts immediately and handed over to certain people on the instructions of Khalid and Sao.

Analysis of his bank accounts found that cash of more than 48 lakh was deposited in his account by the above syndicate and, out of this, he "transferred" over 42 lakh in cash to other persons linked with SIMI and IM after retaining a commission of about 13 per cent , the ED said.

Assets worth about 3 lakh were attached by the ED in this investigation earlier.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Terror funding: ED attaches over 6 lakh worth assets
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On