Terror plot foiled in Jammu after security forces destroy two IEDs

Two timer fitted improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone, were found near a police post in the border area of Phallain Mandal in Jammu district late on Monday, said officials.

Jammu district SSP Chandan Kohli said, “Two timer fitted IEDs weighing nearly half a kg each and four detonators were found late on Monday. We can’t rule out the possibility of Pak drone having dropped the consignment.”

The IEDs along with timers were destroyed in a controlled explosion on Tuesday.

The SSP informed that an FIR under sections 4/5 of explosives act and 18/20 of UAPA have been registered at the Satwari police station.

“No arrests have been made so far but we are working on it,” said Kohli.

The consignment was kept inside a black coloured backpack near Phallian Mandal police post in the Satwari area.

Villagers, who were the first to spot the suspicious looking bag lying by the roadside, had informed the police.

“The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was requisitioned. The IEDs were destroyed safely around 12:25am on Tuesday,” he said.

Another police official said the timely detection of the IEDs, averted a major terror incident in Jammu.

Phallain Mandal is situated close to the Indo-Pak international border.

