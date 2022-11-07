Police arrest two hybrid militants involved in Bandipora IED blast incident

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two hybrid militants who were involved in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast incident in Bandipora.

The timely detection of the IED by the Indian Army and police averted a major tragedy on the Sopore-Bandipora highway last month.

“Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 02 hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie @Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 02 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered. Case registered & investigation going on,” ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Security forces destroyed a 16-kg IED on the Sopore-Bandipora highway that was concealed in two gas cylinders last month. Officials said the IED was placed on the highway to target vehicles frequently used by security forces.