Terrorist arrested from Jammu, say J&K Police

The Jammu & Kashmir police on Thursday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a terrorist of little-known Ghaznavi Force outfit from Jammu around two months after an accomplice he was allegedly plotting to attack temples with to create communal disturbances was held.

The arrestee was identified as Shahid Naveed, whose alleged accomplice, Sher Ali, was arrested from the Jammu airport on February 17. The two are from the Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Police said the two were allegedly planning to attack temples in the Jammu region to create communal disturbances. “He [Ali] was the main coordinator and facilitator of terrorist activities of various terrorist groups involving facilitating infiltration of terrorists, smuggling of arms and ammunition, narcotics from PoJK [Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir] to Indian Territory from Balakote area of Poonch district,” said a police spokesman. The spokesman added he was also involved in many other cases in the Poonch district.

Also Read | Kashmir journalists protest top cop’s advice on covering encounters, stirs

Ali is accused of helping two Pakistan terrorists infiltrate into the Indian side from PoK from the Dabbi area of Balakote sector in November at the behest of a Pakistani handler identified as Sultan. “The two terrorists of JK Ghaznavi Force were later killed in an encounter on December 13 in Poshana area of Surankote in Poonch district,” said the spokesman. Ali was also allegedly involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition including three pistols and one Improvised Explosive Device.

“The receiver of these arms and ammunition Mushtaq Ahmed [father of Sher Ali] and Raskeem Akhter [sister of Sher Ali] were arrested by Poonch Police on September 11 last year...,” the spokesman said.