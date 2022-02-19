Terrorist fulfilling Ambekdar, Bhagat Singh’s dreams, opening 12,000 classrooms: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said an individual labelled as a terrorist by political rivals was dedicating over 12,000 smart classrooms to the nation.

Speaking at the launch of 12,430 state-of-the-art classrooms in the national capital, Kejriwal hit out at his opponents who have been targetting him for his alleged links with separatist elements in poll-bound Punjab.

"I have dedicated these 12,430 classrooms to the country. The person, whom they are calling a terrorist, has made such schools where the children of poor and rich people study together. The person, whom they are accusing of terrorism, is fulfilling the dreams of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh," he said at the event.

“Now, the children of officers, judges, rickshaw pullers and workers would sit at the same desk and study together.”

Stating that the people of the country would not bow down to "these corrupt people", the AAP leader said he would continue with his endeavour to fulfil the dreams of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

दिल्ली के 240 सरकारी स्कूलों में आज से 12,430 नए क्लासरूम की शुरुआत की।



शानदार नई इमारतें, अत्याधुनिक क्लासरूम, लिफ़्ट, आधुनिक लैब और लाइब्रेरी।



बाबा साहिब का सपना दिल्ली में सच हो रहा है। अब यहाँ अफ़सर और मज़दूर के बच्चे एक ही डेस्क पर एक साथ बैठ कर पढ़ते हैं। pic.twitter.com/L6cirxDxrs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 19, 2022

He also said that his government was ready to help other states in improving their education and health infrastructure without considering political ideologies for the welfare of the country.

"I am making an offer today. If any state government, irrespective whether it is led by the BJP or Congress, wants to improve its education infrastructure, we are ready to lend the services of education minister Manish Sisodia for the same,” Kejriwal said.

Days ahead of the Assembly election in Punjab, Kejriwal got embroiled in a controversy after his former aide and AAP co-founder Kumar Vishwas said the Delhi CM had once told him that he was even ready to become the president of an independent Punjab if not the chief minister of the state.

Soon after, Congress and BJP leaders have launched an attack on Kejriwal with Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Union home minister Amit Shah agreeing on looking into the allegations.

Punjab is going to polls on Sunday where the AAP is one of the key contenders besides the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP.

