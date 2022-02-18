Allegations against a political party 'serious': Amit Shah writes to Punjab CM

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday wrote to Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi assuring that the government has taken the allegations levelled against Aam Aadmi Party seriously. Without naming the party, Amit Shah said he himself is looking into the matter in detail. The home ministry's letter to Punjab chief minister, two days ahead of the election in the state, comes following Charanjit Singh Channi's letter to the home minister in which he claimed Sikhs for Justice, which is a banned organisation, is in constant touch with the AAP.

In support of his claim, Channi attached a letter of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the legal advisor of Sikhs for Justice. "It has been mentioned in the latter that the SFJ has given its support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017 and similarly in these elections too, the SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for Aam Aadmi Party," Channi said.

Watch: Kumar Vishwas now asks why Kejriwal does not say he is against ‘Khalistan’

Such an act of keeping in touch with a separatist organisation and taking its help for the election is a very serious issue for the country's unity, Amit Shah wrote in his reply to Channi. "It is shameful that such people are joining hands with terrorists to come to power," the letter added.

Channi in his letter mentioned the recent sensational revelations claimed by AAP co-founder and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's former aide Kumar Vishwas who said Kejriwal was in touch with Khalistani forces. "These allegations also deserved to be probed comprehensively and necessary action taken accordingly," the CM's letter said.

Battle for Punjab took a new turn with Kumar Vishwas's charges against Arvind Kejriwal which were lobbed with only a few days left for the election.

Kejriwal on Friday dismissed all these allegations and accused the BJP and the Congress of ganging up against AAP. "Perhaps I am the world's sweetest terrorist who builds schools, hospitals, builds roads, improves road and power infrastructure, and sends elderly on pilgrimages. Such a terrorist would never have been born," Kejriwal said.