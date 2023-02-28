Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Awantipora: Police

A terrorist has been neutralised by security forces in an encounter in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday. The body of the slain terrorist is yet to be retrieved, according to a spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir police. The encounter took place days after a Kashmiri Pandit was killed by terrorists in Pulwama,

The encounter took place at Padgampora village in Awantipora tehsil under Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, days after targeted killing of yet another Kashmiri Pandit.

Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Achan in Pulwama, was fired upon by terrorists when he was on his way to a local market on Sunday. The 45-year-old, who worked as a bank security guard, succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

(More details awaited…)

