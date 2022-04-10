Terrorist linked to attack on CRPF troops killed in Srinagar

A terrorist who was linked to a recent attack on the CRPF troops was shot dead in an encounter in Srinagar on Sunday, the police said, adding that another one was trapped. The police is yet to identify the terror outfit to which the two terrorists belong.

Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI that the terrorist killed in encounter was also a part of a recent terror attack on Central Forces in the valley. “One of the terrorists involved in a recent terror attack on CRPF personnel, killed in Srinagar encounter, and other is trapped,” IGP Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying. The encounter, which began on Sunday morning, is still underway.

A commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, who was involved in several attacks on civilians, including non-locals and security personnel, was also killed in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar, he was a top ranking commander in the LeT, police said.

A joint search operation was launched by security forces in Sirhama area based on inputs of the presence of terrorists, according to a J&K police spokesperson. “As the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party, which retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” the spokesperson said

45 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year, the Kashmir police told ANI on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)