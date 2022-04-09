Home / India News / Lashkar commander shot dead in encounter in Anantnag
india news

Lashkar commander shot dead in encounter in Anantnag

The deceased terrorist was identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar, alias Musaib of Redwani Bala in Kulgam district. He was a top ranking commander in LeT, police said
Security forces at the encounter site in Anantnag on Saturday (ANI)
Security forces at the encounter site in Anantnag on Saturday (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 11:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A Laskhar-e-Taiba commander was killed in a shoot out in Anantnag district on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The deceased terrorist was identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar, alias Musaib of Redwani Bala in Kulgam district. He was a top ranking commander in LeT, police said.

A joint search operation was launched by security forces in Sirhama area based on inputs of the presence of terrorists, according to a J&K police spokesperson.

“As the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party, which retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” the spokesperson said.

“As per police records, the killed terrorist was active since April last year. He was involved in several killings of civilians and migrants besides. He was also involved in grenade attacks on security forces. For his terrorist activities, many cases have already been registered against him at the Qaimoh police station. He was also instrumental in motivating gullible youth to join terror folds,” the spokesperson added.

Kashmir’s inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar, appreciated the efforts of the forces involved in the operation and said Dar’s killing was a big success. “He was wanted by law for his involvement in gruesome terror activities.”

Incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the gun fight, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out