Lashkar commander shot dead in encounter in Anantnag

A Laskhar-e-Taiba commander was killed in a shoot out in Anantnag district on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The deceased terrorist was identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar, alias Musaib of Redwani Bala in Kulgam district. He was a top ranking commander in LeT, police said.

A joint search operation was launched by security forces in Sirhama area based on inputs of the presence of terrorists, according to a J&K police spokesperson.

“As the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party, which retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” the spokesperson said.

“As per police records, the killed terrorist was active since April last year. He was involved in several killings of civilians and migrants besides. He was also involved in grenade attacks on security forces. For his terrorist activities, many cases have already been registered against him at the Qaimoh police station. He was also instrumental in motivating gullible youth to join terror folds,” the spokesperson added.

Kashmir’s inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar, appreciated the efforts of the forces involved in the operation and said Dar’s killing was a big success. “He was wanted by law for his involvement in gruesome terror activities.”

Incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the gun fight, police said.